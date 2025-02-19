Back to top

Wix.com (WIX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $460.46 million, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $461.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +19.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Bookings: $464.59 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $464.16 million.
  • Creative Subscriptions ARR: $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of registered users at period end: 282 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 280.77 million.
  • Total Bookings - Business Solutions: $139.39 million compared to the $129.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions: $325.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $336.07 million.
  • Revenues- Business Solutions: $130.72 million compared to the $131.70 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Creative Subscriptions: $329.73 million compared to the $329.61 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions: $41.41 million compared to the $42.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $279.54 million compared to the $278.20 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Wix.com have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

