Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $747.31 million, up 15.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.93 million, representing a surprise of +4.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenues: $735.63 million compared to the $703.50 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $11.68 million versus $10.07 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $110 million compared to the $122.60 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $191 million versus $181.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $100 million compared to the $94.03 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $208 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $201.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.8%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN: $11 million compared to the $8.06 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $28 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $23.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $39 million compared to the $28.13 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $48 million compared to the $43.36 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>

Shares of BioMarin have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise