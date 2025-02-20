Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.19, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.06% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of JD.com, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 20% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45.96 billion, reflecting a 6.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% higher. Right now, JD.com, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.2.

It's also important to note that JD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

