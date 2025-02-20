We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) ending at $450.14, denoting a -1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.
Shares of the cloud-based security company have appreciated by 24.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 10.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 22.28% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, CrowdStrike Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.42 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 67.06 for its industry.
We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.