We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) standing at $181.52, reflecting a +0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
Shares of the software maker witnessed a gain of 4.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 4.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.36 billion, up 8.12% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $57.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.87% and +8.85%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. As of now, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Oracle is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.89. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.78.
It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.