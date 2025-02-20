We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Vistra Corp. (VST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) closed at $169.35, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Vistra Corp. to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 431.25%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.38 billion, indicating a 42.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vistra Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.3% higher. Vistra Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Vistra Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.49 of its industry.
It's also important to note that VST currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
