We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reached $86.73, with a -0.7% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
The provider of electronic signature technology's shares have seen a decrease of 4.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DocuSign in its upcoming release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $759.96 million, up 6.68% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, DocuSign holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note DocuSign's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.86 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.