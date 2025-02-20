We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $102.91, demonstrating a -0.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had gained 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, DXP Enterprises possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DXP Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.3, which means DXP Enterprises is trading at a premium to the group.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.