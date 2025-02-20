We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Petrobras (PBR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.83, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.
The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 6.88% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Petrobras in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.12 billion, indicating a 22.08% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.58% higher. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Petrobras is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.03, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that PBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
