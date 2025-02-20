We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.07, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 0.06% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 275% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $112.2 million, up 51.83% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% higher. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adma Biologics has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.61 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.58 for its industry.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.