MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) standing at $22.05, reflecting a -0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.03% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.29.
Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
