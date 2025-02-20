Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q4 Earnings

Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) reported $624.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $616.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was -1.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Churchill Downs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Live and Historical Racing: $275.50 million versus $257.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $257.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $253.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- All Other: -$22.40 million compared to the -$22.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming: $120.10 million compared to the $118 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing: $101.60 million versus $103.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Churchill Downs have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

