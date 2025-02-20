Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Toast (TOST) Q4 Earnings

Toast (TOST - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.2%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +2.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Payment Volume (GPV): $42.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.91 billion.
  • Subscription Annualized Recurring Run-Rate: $832 million versus $825.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Locations: 134,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 133,896.
  • Total Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR): $1.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion.
  • Payments Annualized Recurring Run-Rate: $794 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $770.41 million.
  • Revenue- Financial technology solutions: $1.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $200 million versus $195.44 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Hardware and professional services: $48 million versus $48.30 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Toast have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

