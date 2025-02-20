We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) closed at $21.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 9.12% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.13, reflecting a 13% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion, up 25.47% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.75% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.27.
We can additionally observe that DFH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.95.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, positioning it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
