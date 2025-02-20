Back to top

Hyster-Yale (HY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Hyster-Yale (HY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $54.35, demonstrating a +1.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had lost 1.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, down 3.5% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating a 0.48% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Hyster-Yale is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hyster-Yale is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.04 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.


