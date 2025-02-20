We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Itron (ITRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Itron (ITRI - Free Report) standing at $97.85, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
The energy and water meter company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
The upcoming earnings release of Itron will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 14.63% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $603.26 million, indicating a 4.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Itron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Itron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.84 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that ITRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.62.
The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.