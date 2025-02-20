Back to top

Kroger (KR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Kroger (KR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $65.45, demonstrating a +0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 10.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kroger in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.09, marking a 18.66% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.62 billion, down 6.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. Kroger presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kroger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.35.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 218, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


