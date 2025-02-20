Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nordson (NDSN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $615.42 million, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $636.33 million, representing a surprise of -3.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions: $300.45 million versus $323.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions: $121.36 million compared to the $120.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $193.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions: $18.12 million compared to the $22.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $40.94 million compared to the $52.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions: $95.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $97.25 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$13.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$16.75 million.
Shares of Nordson have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

