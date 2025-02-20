Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Mister Car Wash (MCW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Mister Car Wash (MCW - Free Report) reported revenue of $251.17 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $248.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mister Car Wash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 6% compared to the 3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Ending location count: 514 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 517.
  • New Stores, Net (acquired & opened): 13 compared to the 16 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Mister Car Wash have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

