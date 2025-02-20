We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CF (CF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.52 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +26.85%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CF here>>>
- Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia: $461 compared to the $417.62 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): 1,613 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,806.32 KTon.
- Sales volume by product - Granular Urea: 1,002 KTon compared to the 1,076.33 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales volume by product - Ammonia: 1,240 KTon versus 1,078.15 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
- Tons of product sold - Total: 4,747 KTon compared to the 4,920.86 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $231 compared to the $226.48 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea: $347 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $334.48.
- Net Sales- Ammonia: $572 million compared to the $451.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Granular Urea: $348 million compared to the $359.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $372 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $408.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.
- Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate): $101 million compared to the $105.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- Other: $131 million versus $132.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.
Shares of CF have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.