Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported $920.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +13.04%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory: 1.7% versus 1.7% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Total: 348 versus 350 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia: 1% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 34 versus 34 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia: 42 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 42.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC: 48 versus 48 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other: 43 compared to the 44 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenues- North Italia: $81.31 million versus $77.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
- Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants: $669.38 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $670.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
- Revenues- Other: $85.15 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $81.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Revenues- Other FRC: $85.12 million versus $82.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.