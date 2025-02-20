Back to top

Host Hotels (HST) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of +3.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Room Rate: $317.23 versus $309.70 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • RevPAR: $212.86 versus $207.58 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Occupancy Percentage: 67.1% versus 67.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Rooms: 42,508 versus 42,740 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Properties: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.
  • Revenues- Room: $863 million versus $824.95 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $134 million compared to the $128.37 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $431 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $424.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.15 versus $0.12 estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Host Hotels have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

