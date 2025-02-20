Back to top

Imax (IMAX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Imax (IMAX - Free Report) reported $92.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -6.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Imax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total IMAX System installations: 58 compared to the 62 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total System Network (IMAX systems): 1,807 versus 1,776 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Content Solutions: $25.51 million compared to the $28.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- All other: $3.12 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.7%.
  • Revenues- Technology Products and Services: $64.04 million compared to the $71.40 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Gross Margin- Content solutions: $11.84 million compared to the $15.82 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross Margin- All Other: $2.31 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.61 million.
  • Gross Margin- Technology Products and Services: $34.22 million compared to the $38.01 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Imax have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

