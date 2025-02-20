Back to top

Tenaris (TS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.85 billion, down 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion, representing a surprise of +5.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tubes Sales volume - Seamless: 748 Kmt versus 740.69 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Tubes Sales volume: 913 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 889.82 Kmt.
  • Tubes Sales volume - Welded: 164 Kmt versus 149.13 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Tubes- North America: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.7% year over year.
  • Net sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa: $629 million versus $747.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Tubes- Europe: $341 million versus $280.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Net sales- Tubes- South America: $595 million compared to the $440.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Others: $150 million compared to the $141.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tubes: $2.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.
Shares of Tenaris have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

