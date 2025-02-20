We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Carvana (CVNA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.55 billion, up 46.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to -$1.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +133.33%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales: 114,379 compared to the 109,210 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Total: $6,671 compared to the $6,585.81 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle: $3,226 compared to the $3,201.36 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles: $22,312 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22,269.06.
- Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles: $9,371 versus $9,455.25 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale: $674 versus $730.99 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales: 48,770 compared to the 54,625 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Other: $2,771 versus $2,448.53 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net: $2.55 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.6%.
- Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues: $317 million compared to the $282.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.2% year over year.
- Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $678 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $681.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.9%.
- Gross Profit- Retail vehicle: $369 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $341.41 million.
Shares of Carvana have returned +22.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.