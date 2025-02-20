Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Bausch (BHC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.56 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues: $1.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Revenues- Diversified Products: $228 million compared to the $252.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.
  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care: $723 million versus $698.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals: $326 million versus $317.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- International: $279 million versus $294.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Revenues- Solta Medical: $138 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%.
  • Revenues- Total Bausch Health (excl. B+L): $1.28 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenues- Salix: $634 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $598.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Revenues- Diversified Products- Generics: $9 million versus $17.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -67.9% change.
  • Revenues- Diversified Products- Dentistry: $24 million versus $23.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $31 million versus $23.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change.
  • Revenues- Diversified Products- Neuro: $142 million compared to the $159.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bausch here>>>

Shares of Bausch have returned -14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise