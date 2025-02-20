Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vimeo (VMEO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $103.16 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -66.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vimeo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARPU - Self-Serve & Add-Ons: $208 compared to the $207.95 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ARPU - Other: $1,139 versus $1,055.45 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Vimeo Enterprise: $23,493 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22,998.88.
  • Revenue- Other: $14.81 million versus $13.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.
  • Revenue- Vimeo Enterprise: $23 million versus $22.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.8% change.
  • Revenue- Self-Serve & Add-Ons: $65.35 million versus $64.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vimeo here>>>

Shares of Vimeo have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise