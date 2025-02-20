Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN - Free Report) is an information technology (IT) services and solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG - Free Report) is an insurance holding company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - free report >>

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - free report >>

Adient (ADNT) - free report >>

Published in

finance