What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Axon (AXON) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 34.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $567.56 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Axon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Software and Sensors' reaching $350.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- TASER' will reach $217.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors' should arrive at $222.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors' to reach $129.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Products- TASER' will likely reach $201.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Services- TASER' stands at $14.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Products' of $332.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Services' will reach $233.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +34.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties' at $9.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other' will reach $6.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body' to come in at $74.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Annual recurring revenue' should come in at $940.51. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $697 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Axon have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


