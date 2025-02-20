See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Insights Into Skyward (SKWD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, indicating an increase of 26.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $299.9 million, representing an increase of 21.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Skyward metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $21.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net earned premiums' will likely reach $282.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Expense ratio' to reach 29.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss ratio' at 65.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Combined ratio' stands at 94.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.7% in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Skyward have returned +13.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Currently, SKWD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>