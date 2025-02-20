We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Alcon (ALC) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Alcon (ALC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.46 billion, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alcon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' to come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' to reach $727.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' will reach $224.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' at $625.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' should come in at $427.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' of $456.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will likely reach $19.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by region- International' reaching $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.
Alcon shares have witnessed a change of +0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>