What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.18 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Workday metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription services' should come in at $2.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional services' at $154.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription Revenue Backlog' should arrive at $24.87 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.90 billion.
Workday shares have witnessed a change of +3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WDAY is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>