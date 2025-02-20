We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.03 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Keurig Dr Pepper metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- U.S. Coffee' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- International' will likely reach $515.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages' to reach $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Keurig Dr Pepper shares have witnessed a change of +4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KDP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>