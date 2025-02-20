We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 70.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.29 billion, increasing 16.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 17.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AMC Entertainment metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $435.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other theatre' should come in at $129.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Admissions' will likely reach $721.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Currently, AMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>