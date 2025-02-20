We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pinnacle West Capital to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.6% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Major Factors That Might Have Impacted PNW's Q4 Performance
Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line performance is expected to have benefited from retail customer growth and an increase in retail electricity sales. The quarterly results are likely to gain from robust commercial load growth driven by data centers.
Arizona Public Service’s (“APS”) Energy Management System is expected to continue to provide a better foundation, which might improve the future integration of renewable and energy storage assets into APS’ generation resource portfolio. This is likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s quarterly performance.
However, planned outage in the fourth quarter might have resulted in higher operations and maintenance expenses. Higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes must have offset some positives.
PNW’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 15 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.06 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electric sales is pinned at 7,617.83 gigawatt-hour, up 0.9% from the figure registered in the year-ago quarter.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Pinnacle West Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Currently, Pinnacle West Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Recent Releases
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%.
ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.91 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 3.4%.
DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.98 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.
EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $23.8 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.