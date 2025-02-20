We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
American States Water Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
American States Water Company (AWR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 69 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 15%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported EPS of 55 cents.
Full-year 2024 EPS was $3.17, up 11.2% from last year’s registered figure of $2.85.
AWR’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $143.1 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126 million by 13.6%. The top line also increased 14.3% from $125.2 million reported in the prior-year period.
Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $595.4 million compared with $595.7 million last year.
Highlights of AWR’s Q4 Release
Operating expenses totaled $104.4 million, up 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $90.3 million. This was due to higher administrative and general costs and maintenance expenses.
Operating income totaled $38.7 million, up 10.8% from $34.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.
Interest expenses amounted to $11.2 million, up 2.7% year over year. Interest income totaled $10.9 million, up 16.1% year over year.
AWR’s Segmental Details
Earnings from the Water segment were 52 cents per share, up 26.8% from 41 cents a year ago.
EPS from the Electric segment was 13 cents, up 6 cents from the year-ago quarter’s level.
EPS from the Contracted Services segment was 11 cents, down 8.3% year over year.
AWR (Parent) posted a loss of 2 cents per share compared with a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.
AWR’s Financial Update
As of Dec. 31, 2024, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.7 million compared with $14.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, long-term debt amounted to $640.4 million compared with $575.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
In 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $198.7 million compared with $67.7 million last year.
AWR’s Zacks Rank
American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Recent Releases
American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of $1.22, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 8%.
AWK’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS reflects year-over-year growth of 7.9%.
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%.
ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.91 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.
EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $23.8 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.