American States Water Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

American States Water Company (AWR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 69 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 15%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported EPS of 55 cents.

Full-year 2024 EPS was $3.17, up 11.2% from last year’s registered figure of $2.85.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

AWR’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $143.1 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126 million by 13.6%. The top line also increased 14.3% from $125.2 million reported in the prior-year period.

Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $595.4 million compared with $595.7 million last year.

 

American States Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of AWR’s Q4 Release

Operating expenses totaled $104.4 million, up 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $90.3 million. This was due to higher administrative and general costs and maintenance expenses.

Operating income totaled $38.7 million, up 10.8% from $34.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

Interest expenses amounted to $11.2 million, up 2.7% year over year. Interest income totaled $10.9 million, up 16.1% year over year.

AWR’s Segmental Details

Earnings from the Water segment were 52 cents per share, up 26.8% from 41 cents a year ago.

EPS from the Electric segment was 13 cents, up 6 cents from the year-ago quarter’s level.

EPS from the Contracted Services segment was 11 cents, down 8.3% year over year.

AWR (Parent) posted a loss of 2 cents per share compared with a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

AWR’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2024, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.7 million compared with $14.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, long-term debt amounted to $640.4 million compared with $575.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

In 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $198.7 million compared with $67.7 million last year.

AWR’s Zacks Rank

American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of $1.22, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 8%.

AWK’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS reflects year-over-year growth of 7.9%.

Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%.

ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.91 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.

EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $23.8 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.

 


