Company News for Feb 20, 2025

  • Shares of Garmin Ltd. ((GRMN - Free Report) ) soared 12.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings 2024 of $2.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 per share.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.’s ((ADI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share. 
  • Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ((OXY - Free Report) ) gained 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. 
  • Devon Energy Corporation’s ((DVN - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.16 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 per share.

