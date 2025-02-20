Back to top

Insmed (INSM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Insmed (INSM - Free Report) reported $104.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.8%. EPS of -$1.32 for the same period compares to -$1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.15, the EPS surprise was -14.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Insmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. $67.80 million compared to the $67.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Europe and rest of world: $5.90 million compared to the $5.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Japan: $30.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.5%.
Shares of Insmed have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

