Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $666.44 million, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to -$0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $692.19 million, representing a surprise of -3.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Americold Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services: $606.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $630.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Revenues- Third-party managed services: $10.10 million versus $9.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services: $346.58 million versus $353.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage: $259.89 million compared to the $277.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Transportation services: $49.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.13 versus $0.10 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Americold Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Americold Realty Trust have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise