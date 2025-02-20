Back to top

CenterPoint (CNP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.26 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CenterPoint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Electric Transmission and Distribution: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Natural Gas Distribution: $1.17 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Revenues- Utility: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Natural Gas Distribution: $275 million compared to the $296.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Electric Transmission and Distribution: $215 million compared to the $282.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of CenterPoint have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

