Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Hasbro (HAS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, down 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +7.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hasbro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Net Revenues- Entertainment: $16.30 million compared to the $14.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -90.5% year over year.
  • External Net Revenues- Consumer Products: $746.30 million compared to the $716.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $339 million versus $292.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming: $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $197.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming: $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.3%.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $80.90 million compared to the $72.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Consumer Products: $50.50 million compared to the $8.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate & Other segment: -$55.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$18.89 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Entertainment: -$16.20 million versus $1.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hasbro here>>>

Shares of Hasbro have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise