Compared to Estimates, Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $981 million, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $942.62 million, representing a surprise of +4.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Leonardo DRS, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- IMS: $326 million compared to the $329.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- ASC: $660 million compared to the $619.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- IMS: $46 million versus $44.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- ASC: $102 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.86 million.
Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. have returned -20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

