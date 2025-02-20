Back to top

Ardelyx (ARDX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ardelyx (ARDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $116.13 million, up 238% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.19 million, representing a surprise of +4.45%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ardelyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $111 million versus $108.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +263% change.
  • Product sales- IBSRELA: $53.84 million compared to the $50.51 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Product sales- XPHOZAH: $57.16 million compared to the $57.74 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Product supply: $4.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +446%.
  • Revenues- Licensing: $0.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.3%.
Shares of Ardelyx have returned +25.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

