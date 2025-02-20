Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $149.71 million, up 30.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amicus Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic net product sales- Ex-U.S. $87.26 million compared to the $94.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year.
  • Geographic net product sales- U.S. $62.44 million versus $55.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.6% change.
  • Net product sales- Pombiliti + Opfolda: $22.21 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $22.35 million.
  • Net product sales- Galafold: $127.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $140.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

