FTI Consulting (FCN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) reported $894.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $909.6 million, representing a surprise of -1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FTI Consulting performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Technology: $90.65 million compared to the $108.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Strategic Communications: $86.60 million versus $82.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $335.71 million versus $338.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Economic Consulting: $206.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $212.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $175.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
Shares of FTI Consulting have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

