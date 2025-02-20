Back to top

Nice (NICE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nice (NICE - Free Report) reported $721.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $3.02 for the same period compares to $2.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $713.01 million, representing a surprise of +1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.96.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Business Model- Cloud: $533.95 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $534.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Services: $149.65 million compared to the $151.13 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Product: $38 million compared to the $27.62 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.
Shares of Nice have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

