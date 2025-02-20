Back to top

LKQ (LKQ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, LKQ (LKQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.36 billion, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Organic - YoY change: -3.2% compared to the -3.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Organic Growth - Parts and services - Wholesale - North America: -7.2% versus -6.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Growth - Parts and services - Europe: 0.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Organic Growth - Parts and services - Specialty: -5.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -8.3%.
  • Revenue- Other- Total: $153 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $138.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services: $3.20 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty: $349 million compared to the $343.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe: $1.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America: $1.30 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service: $52 million versus $48.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Revenue- Europe: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty: $349 million compared to the $338.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
Shares of LKQ have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

