Garmin (GRMN) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, GRMN broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for GRMN

Over the past four weeks, GRMN has gained 11.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account GRMN's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting GRMN on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


