We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Cintas Stock Now
Cintas Corporation (CTAS - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from strength across its business, acquisitions, focus on improving the product line and operational excellence. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and solidifying its long-term market position.
CTAS has a market capitalization of $84 billion. In the year-to-date period, it has gained 11.8% compared with the industry’s 9.3% growth. CTAS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
YTD Price Performance of CTAS
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Factors Favoring Cintas
Business Strength: Cintas has been experiencing strength in its Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment, driven by strong growth in new customers and penetration of additional products and services into existing customers. The segment’s revenues rose 7.5% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended November 2024).
Increasing demand for AED Rentals, eyewash stations and WaterBreak products is boosting the First Aid and Safety Services segment’s performance. Revenues from the segment climbed 12.4% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.
Driven by strength across its businesses, Cintas has provided a bullish forecast for fiscal 2025. The company expects revenues to be in the range of $10.255-$10.32 billion, higher than the earlier predicted band of $10.22-$10.32 billion. The mid-point of the guidance, $10.28 billion, indicates year-over-year growth of 7.1%.
Acquisition Benefits: The company remains focused on acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers and product lines. CTAS’ acquisition of Paris Uniform Services (in March 2024) boosted its presence in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and West Virginia. Also, the buyout of SITEX (in February 2024) has strengthened its market position in the central Midwest region. In fiscal 2024 (ended May 2024), acquisitions boosted revenue growth by 0.4%.
Business Initiatives: Cintas' focus on the enhancement of its product portfolio, along with investments in technology and automation to improve efficiencies in existing facilities, should continue to drive its performance. For instance, the company’s investment in SmartTruck technology continues to provide route optimization and improved efficiencies. Also, it has been investing in garment-sharing technology and SAP systems for a while now.
Shareholder-Friendly Policies: It remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, the company paid dividends worth $295.6 million, up approximately 15.5% year over year. The amount spent on share buybacks totaled $651.5 million compared with $423.1 million in the year-ago period.
Also, in fiscal 2024, dividend payments totaled $530.9 million, up 18% year over year. Cintas repurchased shares worth $700 million in the same period, up 75.5% year over year.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked companies are discussed below.
RBC Bearings (RBC - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 1%.
SPS Commerce (SPSC - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SPSC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.1%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPS Commerce’s 2025 earnings has decreased 2%.
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 earnings has inched up 1.1%.