Here's Why Investors Should Retain JBLU Stock in Their Portfolio Now
JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) benefits from robust operational efficiency and customer-friendly initiatives. The company’s efforts toward network optimization are also encouraging. However, high labor costs are hurting JBLU’s prospects.
Factors Favoring JBLU Stock
In 2024, JetBlue made significant strides in operational performance. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the airline boosted on-time performance by six percentage points and saw a nearly ten-point increase in customer satisfaction. Additionally, JetBlue made a remarkable leap in the Wall Street Journal’s 2024 Airline Rankings, rising three spots from last place in 2023 to 6th overall.
The introduction of the JetBlue Premier Card is a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering customer loyalty and attracting high-value, frequent travelers. By leveraging the premium card's annual fee and rewards program, JetBlue is poised to drive additional revenues and enhance long-term customer retention. This move not only strengthens the airline's market position but also elevates its brand value and profitability. With appealing benefits for loyal customers and tapping into the rising demand for premium travel products, JetBlue is reinforcing its competitive edge and improving its growth prospects.
The airline optimized around 20% of its network in 2024, with significant changes taking place between October 2024 and January 2025. This included the closure of 15 BlueCities and the introduction of new services to various destinations, indicating a more strategic and focused approach to its routes. This positions JetBlue well for sustainable growth. The airline’s actions to improve service quality and operational efficiency, coupled with solid financial management, are likely to bolster investor confidence and contribute to long-term shareholder value.
Owing to such tailwinds, JBLU’s shares have rallied 53.7% in six months compared with its industry’s 30.5% growth.
JBLU: Key Risks to Watch
The northward movement in expenses on labor is hurting JetBlue’s bottom line by pushing up operating costs. Operating expenses were up 1.2% in 2024, with expenses on salary, wages and benefits escalating 6.8%. Owing to the uptick in labor costs, management expects first-quarter 2025 CASM, excluding fuel and special items, to climb 8-10%. For 2025, CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to be up in the 5-7% range. Share price volatility is another concern.
JetBlue’s Zacks Rank
JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
